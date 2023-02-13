Valentine's Day Favorites
The Most-Loved Candy and Flowers + The Perfect Date Night
Valentine’s Day is tomorrow. Take a look at the top sellers at Colorado King Soopers stores, plus a low-cost Valentine's Day dinner at home.
- Top-selling floral items for Valentine’s Day in Colorado King Soopers stores:
- Roses – we sell more than 150,000 bouquets
- Non-Rose Bouquets – we sell more than 130,000
- Flower Arrangements - we sell more than 50,000
- Balloons - we sell more than 70,000
- Orchids - we sell more than 15,000
- Top-selling candy for Valentine’s Day in Colorado King Soopers Stores:
- Dove milk and dark chocolate hearts
- Russell Stover & Whitman Hearts
What’s your favorite Valentine’s Day candy?
- Sweetheart’s heart-shaped candy
- Hershey’s Kisses
- Dove Valentine’s Day Chocolate Hearts
- York Peppermint Patty Valentine’s Hearts
- Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter hearts
King Soopers cooks up a romantic dinner -
complete with wine paring and dessert, all for $35!
King Soopers date night features everything needed for a romantic evening, including a special recipe crafted by Our Brands Chef Mike Florea for a spicy marinara, served over Private Selection rigatoni.
- Pinetti Notte Primitivo, a zinfandel with tasting notes of bright cherry and blackberry and hints of white pepper
- A salad course featuring Kroger’s fresh Bacon Caesar Chopped Salad Kit
- Chef Florea’s spicy marinara and Private Selection rigatoni– download the marinara recipe card here.
- Lastly, a dessert that exudes romance—fresh chocolate dipped strawberries from the King Soopers deli