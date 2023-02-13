Valentine's Day Favorites

The Most-Loved Candy and Flowers + The Perfect Date Night

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow. Take a look at the top sellers at Colorado King Soopers stores, plus a low-cost Valentine's Day dinner at home.

  • Top-selling floral items for Valentine’s Day in Colorado King Soopers stores:
    • Roses – we sell more than 150,000 bouquets 
    • Non-Rose Bouquets – we sell more than 130,000
    • Flower Arrangements - we sell more than 50,000 
    • Balloons - we sell more than 70,000 
    • Orchids - we sell more than 15,000 
  • Top-selling candy for Valentine’s Day in Colorado King Soopers Stores:
    • Dove milk and dark chocolate hearts
    • Russell Stover & Whitman Hearts

 

What’s your favorite Valentine’s Day candy

  • Sweetheart’s heart-shaped candy
  • Hershey’s Kisses
  • Dove Valentine’s Day Chocolate Hearts
  • York Peppermint Patty Valentine’s Hearts
  • Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter hearts

 

King Soopers cooks up a romantic dinner -

complete with wine paring and dessert, all for $35! 

King Soopers date night features everything needed for a romantic evening, including a special recipe crafted by Our Brands Chef Mike Florea for a spicy marinara, served over Private Selection rigatoni. 

  • Pinetti Notte Primitivo, a zinfandel with tasting notes of bright cherry and blackberry and hints of white pepper 
  • A salad course featuring Kroger’s fresh Bacon Caesar Chopped Salad Kit 
  • Chef Florea’s spicy marinara and Private Selection rigatoni– download the marinara recipe card here
  • Lastly, a dessert that exudes romance—fresh chocolate dipped strawberries from the King Soopers deli 

At King Soopers, a company of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are 22,000 associates who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout Colorado. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

