Support Colorado growers and food producers with King Soopers this Saturday in Parker for a farmer’s market featuring free fun for the whole family

Join King Soopers for a free farmer’s market in support of a dozen different growers and food producers based in Colorado. Attendees can enjoy free samples, face painting, cooking demos with Chef Brother Luck, and root on associates who compete in a no-holds-barred contest of epic physical and mental skill, corn shucking!

Where: King Soopers 17761 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO

When: Saturday, August 13th, 9 am - 1 pm

Who: King Soopers and local food favorites including

Hirakata Farms- Rocky Ford Cantaloupe and Melons

Talbott Farms- Palisade Peaches

Tuxedo Farms- Olathe Sweet, Sweet Corn

Petrocco Farms- Lettuce, green beans, cabbage, and other greens

Polidori Sausage

Wild Branch Chips

Honey Smoked Salmon

Many, many more

At your local King Soopers, every day is a farmer’s market featuring high-quality produce from Colorado’s trusted farmers and food producers. The King Soopers’ commitment to be fresh for everyone means buying more locally sourced produce than any other retailer because Colorado farmers consistently grow the tastiest fruits and veggies shoppers have come to know and love.