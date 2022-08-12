Support Colorado growers and food producers with King Soopers this Saturday in Parker for a farmer’s market featuring free fun for the whole family

Enjoy face painting, free samples, a corn shucking contest, and more!

Join King Soopers for a free farmer’s market in support of a dozen different growers and food producers based in Colorado. Attendees can enjoy free samples, face painting, cooking demos with Chef Brother Luck, and root on associates who compete in a no-holds-barred contest of epic physical and mental skill, corn shucking!

Where: King Soopers 17761 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO

When: Saturday, August 13th, 9 am - 1 pm

Who: King Soopers and local food favorites including

  • Hirakata Farms- Rocky Ford Cantaloupe and Melons
  • Talbott Farms- Palisade Peaches
  • Tuxedo Farms- Olathe Sweet, Sweet Corn
  • Petrocco Farms- Lettuce, green beans, cabbage, and other greens
  • Polidori Sausage
  • Wild Branch Chips
  • Honey Smoked Salmon
  • Many, many more

At your local King Soopers, every day is a farmer’s market featuring high-quality produce from Colorado’s trusted farmers and food producers. The King Soopers’ commitment to be fresh for everyone means buying more locally sourced produce than any other retailer because Colorado farmers consistently grow the tastiest fruits and veggies shoppers have come to know and love.

Jordan Sherman

M&C Communications

 

 

About King Soopers

At King Soopers, a company of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are 22,000 associates who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout Colorado. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

