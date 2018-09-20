Opt-In to OptUp for a healthier grocery shopping experience!

There’s no reason why technology can’t help us make healthier buying decisions this summer! The free OptUp app by King Soopers can do just that. Whether you need some guidance in finding healthier grocery options or you need specialized food for a specific diet, it’s easier than ever to shop healthy and save money!

How does it work?

Kroger’s leading nutritionists have programmed OptUp to assign a nutrition score on a scale of 1-100 to each food item in your local King Soopers store. The higher the number, the healthier the food!

Customize your needs!

On the app’s home screen, there are a number of food suggestions for keto, vegan, and gluten-free diets as well as suggestions for those just looking to shop healthy! Want to get even more specific? You can personalize your profile by filtering foods in a number of categories like high-protein, paleo or low FODMAP among others.

Choices made easy!

With the scan of a food’s bar code, the app will provide healthier options and their cost so you can be sure you’re getting the best value for the healthiest product.