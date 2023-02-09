King Soopers' Valentine's Day Favorites

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Are you scrambling to get your special someone a gift? King Soopers has you covered because they’ve been preparing for the big day for weeks. Here’s a snapshot from Colorado King Soopers stores of the most popular items sold for Valentine’s Day:

Top-selling floral items for Valentine’s Day in Colorado King Soopers stores : Roses – we sell more than 150,000 bouquets Non-Rose Bouquets – we sell more than 130,000 Flower Arrangements - we sell more than 50,000 Balloons - we sell more than 70,000 Orchids - we sell more than 15,000

: Top-selling candy for Valentine’s Day in Colorado King Soopers Stores : Dove milk and dark chocolate hearts Russell Stover & Whitman Hearts



What’s your favorite Valentine’s Day candy ?

Sweetheart’s heart-shaped candy

Hershey’s Kisses

Dove Valentine’s Day Chocolate Hearts

York Peppermint Patty Valentine’s Hearts

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter hearts

King Soopers cooks up a romantic dinner -

complete with wine paring and dessert, all for $35!

King Soopers date night features everything needed for a romantic evening, including a special recipe crafted by Our Brands Chef Mike Florea for a spicy marinara, served over Private Selection rigatoni.