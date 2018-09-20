King Soopers teams up with We Don’t Waste for “drive-thru” food bank event

Nearly one in eight Coloradans struggles with hunger. That’s nearly 720-thousand people, many of whom live in metro Denver. That number is even higher when it comes to food insecurity.

That’s why King Soopers has teamed up with We Don’t Waste, a Denver-based non-profit that recovers quality, unused food and distributes it to underserved communities. King Soopers, We Don’t Waste and the Colorado Rapids are partnering this Friday to donate enough food for 300 Colorado families in need.

“It can be difficult for food pantries to source large quantities of fresh, perishable, high-quality and nutrition-packed food,” said King Soopers’ Jessica Trowbridge. “Families in need will have access to the same high-quality food shoppers are used to seeing at their hometown King Soopers locations every day,” added Trowbridge.

Coloradans in need can access this food for free at a drive-thru event at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

When: Friday, October 29 th , 1-3 pm

Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Lot G (6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022

What: Variety of fresh, high-quality food, direct from the King Soopers warehouse

“In the Denver metro area, there are approximately 50 neighborhoods without access to affordable, fresh, and nutritious foods,” said We Don’t Waste founder and executive director, Arlan Preblud. “What’s more, many of these communities don’t have their own food pantries or the existing pantries aren’t able to meet the demand in its entirety, making the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park event even more important and impactful. Through this partnership with King Soopers, We Don’t Waste is able to bring needed resources to Commerce City and the surrounding communities,” added Preblud.

If you are looking to volunteer at the event, you can click here .

Through strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations and the help of customers, King Soopers’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative aims to eliminate hunger in communities we call home by 2025 and cut down global waste by 50% by 2030.