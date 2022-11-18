King Soopers helps The Salvation Army provide Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals

DENVER, CO (Nov. 18, 2022) – King Soopers donated and delivered enough food to provide 7,000 traditional Thanksgiving meals this morning.

The donated food was delivered to The Salvation Army Harbor Light Center at 2136 Champa Street in Denver. Come Thanksgiving day, The Salvation Army will serve the nutritious meals to families in shelters, motel shelters, and Safe Outdoors Spaces.

The meals will be prepared with the help of Chef Tajahi Cooke of Miss Betty’s Cooking and their team of Madsgiving partners.

The donation of food is part of King Soopers' ‘Zero Hunger | Zero Waste’ mission.

“It is our greatest pleasure to partner with The Salvation Army and support the incredible work this organization does to help feed people in the place we call home,” says Jessica Trowbridge of King Soopers. This meal is a 45+ year Thanksgiving tradition for us, and we are pleased to once again work alongside The Salvation Army to help those seeking assistance this holiday season.”

The ingredients include, but are not limited to, the following food items donated by King Soopers:

950 lbs of turkey

120 lbs Potatoes

1500 bottles of water

1200 dinner rolls

720 pumpkin pies

1,000 pints of milk

If you need a meal this Thanksgiving, please call 855-768-7977 or visit www.imsalvationarmy.org.

