King Soopers expands recycling program to hard-to-recycle plastic packaging

Shoppers can now recycle the flexible plastic packaging from nearly 2,500 products from the King Soopers line of private-label brands, including Private Selection®, Kroger® Brand, Comforts®, Luvsome®, Abound®, and more.

The expanded Our Brands Recycling Program offers customers a free and easy way to recycle flexible plastic packaging through a partnership with TerraCycle. King Soopers, part of the Kroger family of grocery stores, is the first retailer in the world to offer a store brand recycling program.

The Our Brands Recycling Program advances King Soopers' Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan. The program encourages customers to mail in flexible plastic Our Brands packaging, including:

potato chip and snack bags

shredded cheese bags

frozen food bags, pouches

deli meat and cheese bags

grain and bean bags

flexible plastic pet food packages

"Zero Hunger, Zero Waste is our initiative to end hunger and waste in our communities and sustainability is a huge part of that," said King Soopers Denver spokeswoman Jessica Trowbridge. "This partnership with TerraCycle empowers our customers to recycle hard-to-recycle flexible plastic packaging easily and simply, from home."

The growing list of eligible products is available at Kroger.com. Here's how the Our Brands Recycling Program with TerraCycle works:

Sign up for the program at https://www.kingsoopers.com/b/terracycle Collect flexible plastic packaging from the Our Brands collection, including Simple Truth®, Private Selection®, Kroger® Brand, Comforts®, Luvsome®, Abound®, and more in any available box. When your collection box is full, ship the box to TerraCycle using the free prepaid shipping label available in your account on the program page. Start earning points for every pound of eligible packaging sent and redeem points as donations to participating charitable organizations.

The Our Brands Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. The collected packaging will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

This new Our Brand Recycling Program is in addition to the in-store plastic film recycling where King Soopers shoppers can drop off single-use plastic grocery shopping bags, dry cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, produce bags, bread bags, plastic cereal box liners, multi-pack case overwraps, and more.