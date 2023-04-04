King Soopers Egg-cellent Easter Meal for Just $7.50 Per Person

King Soopers has a zero-compromise fresh Easter menu to serve a family of ten, complete with every bunny’s favorite candies, for less than $7.50 per person.

“As you know, King Soopers is Fresh for Everyone no matter the day, year, or holiday. With our everyday low prices, we can help you make this Easter inflation free with an incredible, affordable family meal," said King Soopers' Jessica Trowbridge. ​

Here's a fresh menu to feed a crowd of ten that is delicious and affordable, including:

King Soopers Spiral Ham

Private Selection Wisconsin 5 Cheese Blend Macaroni & Cheese

King Soopers Ultimate Caesar Salad Kit Bag BIG Deal!

Simple Truth Organic Whole Carrots served roasted

King Soopers Southern Style Potato Salad

King Soopers Brown and Serve Classic Enriched White Rolls

Bakery Fresh Goodness Peach Pie

Simple Truth Organic Blueberries and whipped cream for a fresh dessert option

Customers can also build a mouth-watering Easter basket with these tasty treats:

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs

Russell Stover Solid Milk Chocolate Bunnies

Brach’s Jellybeans

Reese’s Eggs

Snickers, Twix, and Starburst Assorted Easter Candy Bulk Variety Bag

Those Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs are said to be Colorado's top Easter candy choice. Do you agree? What's your fav for Easter?

Easter bunnies looking to stock their baskets with gift cards can earn 4X Fuel Points on all gift card purchases for a limited time.