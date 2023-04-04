King Soopers Egg-cellent Easter Meal for Just $7.50 Per Person
A zero-compromise menu + Colorado's Favorite Easter treats
King Soopers has a zero-compromise fresh Easter menu to serve a family of ten, complete with every bunny’s favorite candies, for less than $7.50 per person.
“As you know, King Soopers is Fresh for Everyone no matter the day, year, or holiday. With our everyday low prices, we can help you make this Easter inflation free with an incredible, affordable family meal," said King Soopers' Jessica Trowbridge.
Here's a fresh menu to feed a crowd of ten that is delicious and affordable, including:
- King Soopers Spiral Ham
- Private Selection Wisconsin 5 Cheese Blend Macaroni & Cheese
- King Soopers Ultimate Caesar Salad Kit Bag BIG Deal!
- Simple Truth Organic Whole Carrots served roasted
- King Soopers Southern Style Potato Salad
- King Soopers Brown and Serve Classic Enriched White Rolls
- Bakery Fresh Goodness Peach Pie
- Simple Truth Organic Blueberries and whipped cream for a fresh dessert option
Customers can also build a mouth-watering Easter basket with these tasty treats:
- Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs
- Russell Stover Solid Milk Chocolate Bunnies
- Brach’s Jellybeans
- Reese’s Eggs
- Snickers, Twix, and Starburst Assorted Easter Candy Bulk Variety Bag
Those Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs are said to be Colorado's top Easter candy choice. Do you agree? What's your fav for Easter?
Easter bunnies looking to stock their baskets with gift cards can earn 4X Fuel Points on all gift card purchases for a limited time.
Jessica Trowbridge