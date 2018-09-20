King Soopers donates half of a million dollars for victims of the Marshall Fire and makes it easy for shoppers to donate at checkout

The King Soopers family joins all of Colorado and the nation looking for ways to support the communities affected by the Boulder County Marshall Fire. As part of this effort, we are stepping up to donate $500,000 to the Community Foundation of Boulder, and making it easy for King Soopers shoppers to donate to support victims of the devastating fire as they’re checking out.

The Community Foundation of Boulder County is a trusted non-profit organization working alongside King Soopers, the State of Colorado, and other donors to collect and distribute financial support to those directly affected by the fire.

“Together our community has endured a devastating year. As your local grocery store and community partner, it’s our commitment to continue to aid in the recovery, healing, and rebuilding of our community,” said Joe Kelley, President of King Soopers and City Market. “To our King Soopers family, friends, neighbors, and customers: we are here for you.”

How you can support Marshall Fire victims NOW:

Round up to donate: Shoppers at any Colorado King Soopers or City Market location will be asked at checkout if they’d like to round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar. All donations will be sent to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Make a direct donation: Visit the Community Foundation of Boulder County to make a direct donation to fire relief efforts.

Coming soon:

Choose how much to donate: Shoppers at any Colorado King Soopers or City Market location will soon be able to make a donation of $1, $5, or $10 at checkout. Donations will be sent to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

For our affected associates, we are working with Kroger’s Helping Hands program, which provides financial assistance to associates experiencing financial hardships due to unexpected emergency situations.

To date, King Soopers has also donated more than 14-thousand gallons of drinking water for impacted communities in Boulder County, many of which are still under a boil water advisory.