Happening TOMORROW, a walk-through food distribution hosted by volunteers with "King Soopers" and "We Don't Waste" will open at Dick's Sporting Goods Park! Forty thousand pounds of fresh and shelf-stable food will be distributed to families in need. Last year, approximately 400 families visited the food event.

One in eleven Coloradans, including one in nine children, have no idea where their next meal is coming from. The good news is King Soopers, and We Don’t Waste are addressing the hunger challenge together. 

"Empowering our community, this generous donation not only fills empty stomachs with nourishment but also fills hearts with hope. It's a powerful reminder that we can all contribute to creating a better tomorrow,” said King Soopers’ Jessica Trowbridge. 

 

When: Wednesday, November 1, 1-3 pm

Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Lot G, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022

What: A variety of high-quality food direct from the King Soopers warehouse

B-roll opportunity: Volunteers packing food, citizens receiving free food boxes.

Interview opportunity: Jessica Trowbridge (King Soopers) will be available on-site.

Food to be donated: Fresh meats, cheeses, vegetables, and fruits, including but not limited to tomatoes, limes, onions, apples, bananas, yogurt, milk, eggs, rice, beans, pasta, pasta sauce, and bottled water.

 

About King Soopers

At King Soopers, a company of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are 22,000 associates who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout Colorado. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.