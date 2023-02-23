Customer’s Favorite Wines Conveniently Available at King Soopers

Starting Wednesday, consumers will enjoy the convenience of buying a bottle of wine along with their groceries at area King Soopers stores.

King Soopers stores will offer a wide variety of national and private label brands for customers to choose from. So soon, when customers need a bottle of red or white to complete that family recipe, they’ll find it at King Soopers stores steps away from other ingredients.

King Soopers stores will feature name-brand, best-selling wines that are customer favorites that fit every budget. “In today’s busy world, we are excited to provide our customers with the added convenience of buying wine at King Soopers stores as they shop for groceries,” said Jessica Trowbridge, King Soopers' corporate affairs manager.

On March 1, 2023, Proposition 125 takes effect, allowing the sale of wine at Colorado grocery and convenience stores. Colorado voters passed the initiative last November.