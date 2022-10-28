9 kid-friendly Halloween recipes from King Soopers

Whether you’re preparing for a party or planning a themed feast before trick-or-treating, King Soopers has created nine recipes to make your celebration extra festive. They are all finger-friendly, which means excited little ones who can’t sit for dinner will fill their bellies as they parade in their costumes.

Tap the links below for a few of our fun-favorite recipes. If you share any on social media, you can find and tag King Soopers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram! 

Apple Face Cider - a simple cider recipe with a fun twist that kids will love!

Jack-o’-Lantern Quesadillas - a kid favorite with a pumpkin-themed twist

Witch Hat Dippers - cream cheese and ham inside crescent rolls offer a spooky finger food

Halloween Eyeball Guacamole - tomatoes, guac and olives make sure they will get some veggies in before candy treats

Halloween Beef and Biscuit Sliders - roast beef, biscuits and swiss cheese offer a hearty, kid-friendly snack 

Mummy Meatballs - delicious meatballs “mummified” by crescent rolls are sure to be a hit

Cast-a-Spell Spinach Bites - eggs, spinach and mozzarella cheese in bite-size form for hungry witches

Boo-cuterie Board - ideas and instructions on building the perfect board for your Halloween party

Skeleton Vegetable Board - a seven-vegetable skeleton display makes veggies fun

Looking for more? All of our Halloween recipes can be viewed here!

